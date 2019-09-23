Former Twin Cities Archbishop Harry Flynn dies at 86

article

Archbishop-emeritus Harry Flynn died Sunday, Sept. 22 in St. Paul, the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has confirmed. He was 86.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda offered a prayer: “O God, who chose your servant, Archbishop Harry Flynn, from among your priests, and endowed him with pontifical dignity in the apostolic priesthood, grant, we pray, that he may also be admitted to their company for ever.”

Flynn was archbishop from 1995 until 2008, when he was succeeded by John Nienstedt.

Flynn’s was archbishop during several sexual abuse investigations involving clergy. In his 2014 deposition, Flynn said he can't remember how he handled clergy abuse cases during his 13-year tenure. Flynn blamed old age for his inability to remember specific details.