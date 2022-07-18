Former officer set to be sentenced in federal case for George Floyd's death

article

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane is set to be sentenced on Thursday on federal charges in the killing of George Floyd.

In February, Lane was convicted along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao on federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights in Floyd's murder in May of 2020. Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges prior to the trial.

Lane has since pleaded guilty to state manslaughter charges in Floyd's murder. He is set to be sentenced in September in that case and is expected to receive a three-year sentence.

That state sentence will be served concurrently with whatever Lane gets in federal court and Lane will serve that time in federal prison.

State charges against Kueng and Thao are still pending. A trial in that case was scheduled to start earlier this but has been delayed to 2023.