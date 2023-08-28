Former National Guard officer faces court-martial for assault, sexual harassment charges

article

A court-martial has been scheduled early next year for a New Hampshire National Guard officer who is expected to be charged with assault and sexual harassment, according to the U.S. Army.

Lt. Col. Mark Patterson, of Weare, New Hampshire, led a battalion serving on the southern U.S. border. He deployed with his unit in October 2022 and was assigned to Joint Task Force North, which supports the U.S. Border Patrol, according to Maj. Micah Maxwell, a spokesperson for U.S. Army North.

In January, the Army started an investigation and Patterson, then commander, was reassigned to staff officer, Maxwell said on Sunday. The investigation concluded in May and Patterson is expected to be charged with assault consummated by a battery; sexual harassment; maltreatment of subordinates; conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentlemen and violating general orders, Maxwell said.

Joseph Jordan, a lawyer for Patterson, said in an emailed statement: "Not everything is as it appears. There are individuals on the charge sheet who are not telling the complete truth about the nature of their relationship with our client. We continue to work towards the best resolution possible under the circumstances."

Patterson has not yet been arraigned, Maxwell said. The court-martial has been scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024, he said.