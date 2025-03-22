Former MN GOP lawmaker Eichorn among 9 charged in Bloomington minor prostitution stings

The Brief An underage prostitution sting set up by Bloomington police led to criminal charges against nine men, including a former Minnesota state senator. Court documents show the suspects spoke to an undercover agent who was posing as a 17-year-old girl. Some of the suspects are facing additional charges, including drug possession and fleeing police.



While former GOP lawmaker Justin Eichorn is the most high-profile arrest, criminal charges have been filed against eight other men who are accused of attempting to solicit a minor for commercial sex after being arrested during a sting operation in Bloomington.

Bloomington police underage prostitution sting

By the numbers:

Court documents show criminal charges have been filed against eight other men so far.

Bloomington police say a total of 14 men were arrested in the sting, which began on March 12. Eichorn was arrested on March 17 and first messaged an undercover officer multiple times in the days leading up to the arrest, charges say.

READ MORE: Sen. Eichorn charged after soliciting undercover officer in Bloomington

The other men charged are:

Mohamed Ahmed Hussein, 26, of Richfield

Forest Leandrew McElroy, 46, of Burnsville

Adam Lee Dawson, 39, of St. Bonifacius

Rolando Konah Barclay, 32, of Minneapolis

Anthony Steven Lee Mais, 31, of New Richmond, Wisconsin

David James Salmonsen, 56, of Hastings

Marawan Adel Taweeleh, 31, of Shakopee

Scott Gerard Kopetsky, 59, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

All are facing a felony charge of prostitution with someone they "reasonably believe to be under 18 but at least 16", according to criminal complaints.

McElroy is also facing a drug possession charge after police say they found two bags of suspected cocaine in his possession.

Taweeleh is also charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle after police say he fled in a pickup truck before being arrested near a parking ramp in Edina.

What's next:

Bloomington police are set to share details on the operation during a news conference on Monday morning.

Eichorn's preliminary hearing in federal court is set for March 26.

Political fallout

Local perspective:

Eichorn submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday, a day after Minnesota senators said they would expel him from the Senate.

In his resignation letter, Eichorn wrote: "I am resigning my seat in the Minnesota Senate for District 6 effective immediately. I must focus on personal matters at this time. It has been an honor to serve in the Minnesota Senate."

READ MORE: Ex-Sen. Justin Eichorn makes first court appearance: Here's what happened

A copy Eichorn's resignation letter obtained by FOX 9 (FOX 9)