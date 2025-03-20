MN Senator Eichorn submits resignation after minor prostitution sting

The Brief Minnesota Senator Justin Eichorn has submitted a letter of resignation after he was arrested and charged as part of a minor prostitution sting. Bloomington police say Eichorn responded to a bogus prostitution ad they set up online targeting people seeking minors for sex, then coordinated with an undercover officer for a meet-up on March 17. He was arrested at that point, and found with two cell phones, a box of condoms, and $129 in cash in his vehicle. The swift resignation came before his Senate colleagues were set to vote to expel Eichorn - which would have been the first in Minnesota’s history. Lawmakers are set to discuss the matter at the Minnesota State Capitol. Watch live in the player above.



Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids), has submitted a letter of resignation after he was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution during a sting in Bloomington earlier this month.

Sen. Eichorn resigns from Minnesota Senate

What we know:

After charges were released against Eichorn on Wednesday, Senate GOP leaders said they would make the motion on Thursday morning to expel Eichorn.

The expulsion, which had blipartisan support, would have been the first in the state’s history,

"There is no question that these charges merit expulsion. We owe it to the public to hold our members to the highest standards, and this violation of the public trust is so severe we must act. It is my hope that this quick resolution gives Senator Eichorn time to focus on his family," a statement from Republican Leader Mark Johnson on Wednesday night said.

Johnson and other lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for Eichorn to resign.

Eichorn is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail on a hold by federal authorities.

He was initially charged in Hennepin County Court, but that case has been dismissed in lieu of a federal case against him.

Eichorn arrested for soliciting a minor

The backstory:

Bloomington police say Eichorn responded to a bogus prostitution ad they set up online targeting people seeking minors for sex.

Officers say Eichorn responded to one of the ads and began a text conversation with an undercover officer pretending to be a 17-year-old girl.

Around 9 p.m. on March 11, Eichorn checked with the girl to see if she was available. He tried again the following day.

Sen. Eichorn allegedly reached out again on March 13 and March 17, asking about rates and availability. At one point, police say he asked for photos of the girl and how much for sex without a condom, while haggling the rates he would pay.

When Eichorn ultimately showed up for the meet-up, he was arrested.

During a search, police found two cell phones, a box of condoms, and $129 in cash in his vehicle.

Who is Sen. Eichorn?

Dig deeper:

Minnesota records show Sen. Eichorn was first elected in 2016 and is currently representing Minnesota Senate District 6, which includes Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties, with his term ending in 2027.

He serves on the Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee, in addition to the Finance Committee and the State and Local Government Committee.

Eichorn is a Republican who made headlines earlier this week for being a sponsor of a bill that would declare "Trump derangement syndrome" a mental illness. He introduced that bill the same day he was arrested, records show.

His state senate bio says he is married with four children.

According to Eichorn's senate campaign site, which is currently down, he is part of the third generation to work at his family's outdoor store and now runs his own small business in Grand Rapids. He also proclaims himself as being pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and in favor of a fiscally conservative government.

Minnesota legislative records also show he unsuccessfully ran for District 5B of the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2014.