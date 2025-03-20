Ex-Sen. Justin Eichorn makes first court appearance: Here's what happened

article

The Brief Former Sen. Justin Eichorn has been released on personal recognizance after being charged in federal court after he allegedly attempted to solicit a minor for prostitution. Eichorn was arrested March 17 in Bloomington and was charged in federal court on March 19. Eichorn resigned from the Senate on Thursday prior to his court appearance.



Former Minnesota State Sen. Justin Eichorn made his first court appearance on federal charges related to his alleged attempts to solicit a minor for prostitution.

Eichorn was arrested on Monday in Bloomington and charged in federal court with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in federal court after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from a 17-year-old girl who turned out to be an undercover Bloomington police officer.

Eichorn released on personal recognizance

What happened:

In an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shannon Elkins on Thursday afternoon, Eichorn was released on personal recognizance, pending the availability of a halfway house bed.

Eichorn told the judge that he understood the allegations against him, and said that he reviewed the criminal complaint with his attorney.



Under the terms of his release, the Republican from Grand Rapids must remain at a halfway house until his case is resolved. He will also be monitored via a GPS device, and he will not be allowed to have any unsupervised contact with children.



In addition, he will be required to surrender any passport and will not be allowed to travel outside of Minnesota. He will also have to submit a DNA sample and will not be allowed to have any online access without prior approval.



Eichorn, who was represented by a public defender for his initial appearance, is in the process of hiring a private attorney, his public defender said.



His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 26.

Eichorn resigns from Minnesota Senate

Local perspective:

Eichorn submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday, a day after Minnesota senators said they would expel him from the Senate.

In his resignation letter, Eichorn wrote: "I am resigning my seat in the Minnesota Senate for District 6 effective immediately. I must focus on personal matters at this time. It has been an honor to serve in the Minnesota Senate."

A copy Eichorn's resignation letter obtained by FOX 9 (FOX 9)

Eichorn arrested for soliciting a minor

The backstory:

Bloomington police say Eichorn responded to a bogus prostitution ad they set up online targeting people seeking minors for sex.

Officers say Eichorn responded to one of the ads and began a text conversation with an undercover officer pretending to be a 17-year-old girl.

Around 9 p.m. on March 11, Eichorn checked with the girl to see if she was available. He tried again the following day.

Eichorn allegedly reached out again on March 13 and March 17, asking about rates and availability. At one point, police say he asked for photos of the girl and how much for sex without a condom, while haggling the rates he would pay.

When Eichorn ultimately showed up for the meet-up, he was arrested.

During a search, police found two cell phones, a box of condoms, and $129 in cash in his vehicle.

Who is Justin Eichorn?

Dig deeper:

Minnesota records show Eichorn was first elected in 2016 and is currently representing Minnesota Senate District 6, which includes Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties, with his term ending in 2027.

He serves on the Environment, Climate and Legacy Committee, in addition to the Finance Committee and the State and Local Government Committee.

Eichorn is a Republican who made headlines earlier this week for being a sponsor of a bill that would declare "Trump derangement syndrome" a mental illness. He introduced that bill the same day he was arrested, records show.

His state senate bio says he is married with four children.

According to Eichorn's senate campaign site, he proclaims himself as "being pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and in favor of a fiscally conservative government."

Minnesota legislative records also show he unsuccessfully ran for District 5B of the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2014.