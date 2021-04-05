Former 'Miracle on Ice' hockey star Mark Pavelich died by suicide, medical examiner says

The Midwest Medical Examiner has determined Mark Pavelich, a former member of the 1980 Team USA "Miracle on Ice" hockey team, died by suicide last month.

Pavelich, 63, died on March 4 at Eagle’s Healing Nest, a residential treatment center in Sauk Centre where he was receiving care.

The medical examiner released an updated report on Pavelich’s death Monday, determining his cause of death was "asphyxia due to a plastic bag over head" and his manner of death was suicide.

Pavelich grew up in Eveleth and went to school at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In the famed "Miracle on Ice" game between Team USA and the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, he had the assist on the game-winning goal.

1980 Team USA 'Miracle on Ice" Olympic hockey team

After the Olympics, he went on to play for the New York Rangers, Minnesota North Stars and San Jose Sharks.

In 2019, Pavelich was charged for felony assault in which he allegedly attacked his neighbor with a metal pole. He was later found incompetent to stand trial due to mental illness. A judge ordered him to be committed to a psychiatric hospital.

