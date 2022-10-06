Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

Dayton Police arrested former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Wednesday night for DWI refusal.

Opat, 61, is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail without bail.

First elected in 1992, Opat decided not to run for an eighth term in 2020. He represented the First District, which includes Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, New Hope and Osseo.

At the time of his resignation, Opat said he would begin a consulting practice working with local hospitals.

Dayton Police did not provide immediate details of his arrest.

He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail just before midnight Wednesday. He has not been formally charged as of this writing.