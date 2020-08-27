Forest Lake teacher accused of sexual assault of 2 former students

A Forest Lake middle school teacher is facing charges for sexually abusing two students at his home, the Washington County attorney announced on Thursday.

According to the attorney's office, 56-year-old James Edward Carter is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the case.

County Attorney Pete Orput says the investigation into Carter started after reports from two boys who said their former teacher had abused them on several occasions. Investigators say they learned Orput would employ students and former students to do work at his home and reward them with gifts in return.

"Protecting children is our greatest priority," wrote Orput in a statement. "The defendant wholly abused his position of authority as a teacher and trusted adult to these young boys. This abuse and breach of trust erodes the very foundation of our education system and will never be tolerated."

In a message Wednesday evening, the district said Carter was no longer an employee. Officials also said there was no evidence that the crimes were committed on campus.