Forest Lake crash: 1 seriously hurt after car crashes through I-35 median

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
20
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 2:42 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
from THU 11:20 AM CDT until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:58 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:12 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:23 PM CDT until SAT 3:45 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Rock County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County

Forest Lake crash: 1 seriously hurt after car crashes through I-35 median

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Forest Lake
FOX 9

Car smashes through median fence, causing head-on crash

A car that lost control on I-35 in Forest Lake crashed through a median fence and struck another vehicle head-on on Thursday.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic camera videos show an SUV slamming through a cable barrier along I-35 and hitting another vehicle head-on, leaving a man seriously injured on Thursday morning.

Minnesota State Patrol says a Cadillac Escalade was headed north on I-35 near Highway 8 in Forest Lake around 9:30 a.m. when it lost control and crashed through the median cable barrier. Video shows the Escalade skirting along the right shoulder before slingshotting across the lanes into the median barrier, striking a Toyota Camry in the opposite lanes head-on.

The Camry attempts to avoid the vehicle but is unable to. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles into a ditch.

The driver of the Escalade, a 67-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Camry, a 63-year-old Grasston man, suffered life-threatening injuries. He is being treated at Regions Hospital.

Right now, it's unclear what caused the Escalade to lose control.