Forest Lake crash: 1 seriously hurt after car crashes through I-35 median

Traffic camera videos show an SUV slamming through a cable barrier along I-35 and hitting another vehicle head-on, leaving a man seriously injured on Thursday morning.

Minnesota State Patrol says a Cadillac Escalade was headed north on I-35 near Highway 8 in Forest Lake around 9:30 a.m. when it lost control and crashed through the median cable barrier. Video shows the Escalade skirting along the right shoulder before slingshotting across the lanes into the median barrier, striking a Toyota Camry in the opposite lanes head-on.

The Camry attempts to avoid the vehicle but is unable to. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles into a ditch.

The driver of the Escalade, a 67-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Camry, a 63-year-old Grasston man, suffered life-threatening injuries. He is being treated at Regions Hospital.

Right now, it's unclear what caused the Escalade to lose control.