Fond du Lac officer dies, complications from COVID-19

The Fond du Lac Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Officer Joseph Kurer, 26, has died due to complications from COVID-19.

A police procession escorted Officer Kurer from the hospital to the funeral home overnight. Officers will stand by his side until the services are complete.

Officer Kurer is survived by his wife and two children, one born the night before Joseph passed away. Joseph is also survived by his parents and sister.

Joseph Kurer

"Our entire Fond du Lac Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Joseph Kurer. Our love and condolences go out to Joseph’s wife and children and all those with whom he served. We, as a police department family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Joseph’s family. Joseph will be missed by everyone here," said Chief Aaron Goldstein.

Officer Kurer was sworn in as a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer on August 6, 2018. He was a member of the Tactical Field Force Team, Honor Guard Unit, Domestic Violence Intervention Team, and earlier this year was certified as a Field Training Officer.

Governor Tony Evers issued the following statement:

"Kathy and I were incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Joseph Kurer, Fond du Lac police officer and member of the Wisconsin National Guard, who tragically passed away in the line of duty due to COVID-19 complications. Our hearts go out to his wife, kids, parents, and sister, and all of his loved ones, especially as they had just welcomed a new baby to the family the night before Officer Kurer’s passing. We are also thinking of the Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac community, and we ask the people of Wisconsin to join us in extending offers of support and prayers as they mourn Officer Kurer’s passing."