Fmr. MN senator Justin Eichorn asks judge to ease release conditions

The Brief Former Minnesota senator Justin Eichorn is asking a judge to ease the conditions of his release from jail. Eichorn says the current conditions make it difficult to see and speak with his children. Eichorn is accused of trying to meet a 17-year-old girl for sex.



Ahead of a Monday court hearing, former Minnesota senator Justin Eichorn is asking a judge to ease the conditions of his release from jail after he was accused of trying to solicit an underage sex worker.

Eichorn request

What we know:

Eichorn, 40, is asking the court to modify the order for his release to allow him to see his children. His current conditions don't allow him to associate with anyone under the age of 18 except in the presence of a responsible adult, who is aware of his arrest, and who has been approved by Eichorn's supervising officer.

According to the request, prosecutors are not objecting to the modification.

Eichorn arrest in prostitution sting

The backstory:

Bloomington police announced last month Eichorn had been arrested as part of a prostitution sting.

According to the charges, Eichorn is accused of texting an undercover officer he believed was a 17-year-old girl. Police say Eichorn tried to negotiate rates, asked how much not to use a condom, and arranged a meet-up time.

However, when Eichorn allegedly showed up to meet with the teen, police say he was arrested.

The fallout:

Eichorn, a Republican, faced calls from both sides of the aisle to resign after his arrest in March. The Senate GOP brought forth a motion to expel him from the chamber, but Eichorn ultimately resigned hours before the motion could be heard.

After initially being charged in Hennepin County Court, the case was moved to federal court where Eichorn faces charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

In the days following the arrest, Eichorn's wife also filed for divorce.

Eichorn in court

What's next:

Eichorn is scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday afternoon for his arraignment. It's unclear if the judge will decide on Eichorn's latest request.

Meanwhile, a special election is set for next week to fill Eichorn's empty seat. Republican Keri Heintzeman and Democrat Denise Slipy are set to face off in the race for Senate District 6.