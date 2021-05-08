Floyd family to speak to federal indictment against former Minneapolis police officers

Members of George Floyd's family are expected to speak Saturday morning, one day after a federal indictment was filed against the officers involved in his death last year.

Friday morning, a three-count federal indictment was unsealed, charging Derek Chauvin – who has already been convicted on murder charges in Floyd's death -- along with Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane with federal civil rights crimes.

Under the federal charges, Chauvin is accused of violating Floyd's right to be free of unreasonable force by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck during the incident. Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force. And all four officers are charged with failing to provide medical care to Floyd.

In Houston, the Floyd family along with their attorney Ben Crump, who helped the family reach a $27 million settlement with the City of Minneapolis in March, will address the new charges against the officers around 10:30 a.m. FOX 9 will stream those remarks live online when they begin.