Flooding on Minnesota River closes highway near Jordan

Flooding on the Minnesota River has closed Scott County Highway 9/Carver County Highway 11 near Jordan, Minnesota for the foreseeable future.

The highway closed at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

During the road closure, drivers will not be able to travel from Highway 50 going south on Highway 11 to Jordon. County officials are encouraging drivers to use alternate river crossings such as Highway 25 near Belle Plaine or Highway 41 in Chaska.

When a road is closed, it is illegal to travel in that area and drivers that do so can be fined up $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

Carver County is reminding drivers of the following flood travel tips: