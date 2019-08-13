Flooding in Minneapolis streets following Tuesday storm

Following a heavy rain storm Tuesday evening, streets were left flooded in Minneapolis.

Large amounts of water covered the road at West Broadway and West River Road.

The heavy downpour caught some drivers by surprise. Terri Sisson says she was headed home to St. Paul when she got caught in the storm.

“I didn’t know how much [water], I thought my car could get through easily, but I got stuck in it and it stopped on me,” said Sisson.

Bystanders helped push her out of the flooded area, so that she could get a jump.

In southern Minnesota, there were also reports of a funnel cloud near Ellendale, Minnesota.