High Wind Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
4
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CST, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pope County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Stevens County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
High Wind Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Flash freeze: Colder temps overnight make for slick roads in Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:46PM
Weather
FOX 9

Flash freeze overnight could create slick commute Thursday morning

After storms brought rains and strong winds across Minnesota, temperatures are expected to drop overnight which might create a slick commute for Thursday morning.

(FOX 9) - After storms brought rains and strong winds across Minnesota, temperatures dropped overnight. 

Temperatures dropped about 25 degrees into Thursday morning. Pair that with plenty of wet roads and strong winds, gusting up to 40 to 60mph, and the morning commute could take a bit longer.

To help combat the freezing roadways, the Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to have crews out at midnight to monitor conditions and get ahead of the freeze. But, they will have to wait for roads to dry out some before using any treatments.

MnDOT says the good news is the ice won't get snow dropped on top of it.