Flash freeze: Colder temps overnight make for slick roads in Minnesota

After storms brought rains and strong winds across Minnesota, temperatures dropped overnight.

Temperatures dropped about 25 degrees into Thursday morning. Pair that with plenty of wet roads and strong winds, gusting up to 40 to 60mph, and the morning commute could take a bit longer.

To help combat the freezing roadways, the Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to have crews out at midnight to monitor conditions and get ahead of the freeze. But, they will have to wait for roads to dry out some before using any treatments.

MnDOT says the good news is the ice won't get snow dropped on top of it.