Flanagan, nation's 1st Native American lieutenant governor, to lead Minnesota's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration

As the nation celebrates Columbus Day, the state of Minnesota is recognizing a different holiday: Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Columbus Day is still a national holiday, but Minnesota is among a number of states recognizing Native Americans. This year, New Mexico and Maine are joining the growing list of states that celebrate the day by recognizing the Native Americans who were already here when the Italian explorer arrived in 1492.

Former Gov. Mark Dayton made the change in 2016 over concerns about Christopher Columbus' treatment of native people.

Several events will be held Monday to mark the holiday, including a sunrise ceremony at Bde Maka Ska. There will be a parade in St. Paul later in the morning starting at the American Indian Magnet School.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will deliver remarks at the Indigenous Peoples’ Day presentation. Flanagan is the nation's first Native American woman elected as lieutenant governor.

Since Columbus Day is still a federal holiday, U.S. Post Offices will be closed and no mail will be delivered on Monday. All federal offices are closed.

Some state and city offices are also closed Monday, including those in the city of Minneapolis. Libraries in St. Paul are also closed, as is the Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services.

In addition to a handful of states, there are dozens of cities nationwide that no longer celebrate Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The list includes Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver and Phoenix. Even Columbus, Ohio has dropped its namesake's holiday.