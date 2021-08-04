Five vehicles stolen in two hours in Woodbury, keys left inside

Woodbury police are calling on residents to lock their car doors following a recent spike in vehicle thefts, especially on the east side of the city.

Wednesday night, the police department tweeted that five vehicles had been stolen in just two hours. All of the vehicles were parked with their keys inside. Some of the cars were in open garages.

In all, 14 vehicles have been stolen over the last few days, police say. The stolen vehicles belong to residents as well as food delivery drivers. Witnesses in two of the cases reported a grey Nissan Altima or Honda Accord may be linked to the vehicle thefts.

Police are urging people to take their car keys with them and make sure their garage doors are closed.