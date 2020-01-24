Five students awarded $5,000 college scholarships in honor of Brooklyn Park man's legacy

article

Five high school seniors from Osseo Area Schools are getting off on the right foot when it comes to their college education.

The students were each awarded $5,000 scholarships for college through the Moe123 Scholarship Fund. The presentation was held Thursday night at Edinburgh USA in Brooklyn Park.

The fund is named in honor of Mostafa Sarim, who passed away two years ago suddenly from the flu.



"Moe" as he was known, was the older brother of FOX 9 photojournalist Seraj Sarim.

Academics were important to Moe and these students are proud to carry on his name. Moe was an alumnus from Park Center Senior High School in Brooklyn Park and later graduated from Minnesota State University Mankato.

“This foundation is all about giving back and helping,” said Marty Sarim, the founder and chairman of Moe 123. “As an immigrant myself, we weren’t very fortunate ourselves and we were helped along the way and blessed now. Life’s been very good to us and unfortunately with something like this happening, it just made sense. We always believe in giving back to the community and doing great things for other people.”



The Sarim family hopes to continue to grow this scholarship fund. They also urge everyone to get the flu shot. Moe was just 41 years old at the time of his death.

For more information about Moe123, click here.

