Fisherman reported missing in Cook County after canoe overturns

A fisherman who overturned their canoe in Cook County is presumed dead Friday after witnesses say they never resurfaced, according to police.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around 6:44 p.m. on June 21, that a fishermen on Gillis Lake had overturned their canoe.

One of the canoers who was wearing a life jacket was able to swim to shore, while the other who wasn’t never resurfaced, according to witness reports.

According to Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen, Lester Hochstetler, 18, of Clear Lake, Wisconsin, is presumed drowned, per witness reports.

"Our hearts are with the survivors and the deceased’s family. I also commend all of our emergency services who responded to this incident with swift actions and professionalism," said Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Cook County Search & Rescue, Gunflint Volunteer Fire Department, United States Forest Service (USFS) and a USFS Beaver float plane are responding to the staging area at Tuscarora Lodge to begin search and rescue operations.