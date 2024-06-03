Fish without a license this weekend in MN -- if you bring your kid

Minnesota residents have a great opportunity to fish without a license this weekend during "Take a Kid Fishing" Weekend.

From Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9, adults can fish for free if they bring a child 15 or younger along.

Children 15 and younger never need a fishing license, but they must follow all fishing seasons and regulations. During this special weekend, adults can join in license-free if they have a child with them. Additionally, Minnesota residents can fish in state parks without a license, provided the water doesn’t require a trout stamp.

Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is part of Great Outdoors Month, a Minnesota DNR effort that encourages Minnesotans to enjoy the state's many outdoor activities.

