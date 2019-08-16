Fish Lake Beach closed due to E. coli

article

Elevated levels of E. coli have closed another Minnesota beach.

Chisago County officials announced Friday evening the beach at Fish Lake in Harris, Minnesota is closed until further notice due to the bacteria. It's not clear if there have been any reported cases due to the disease.

The county urges swimmers to check for advisory signs before going into the water at any monitored beaches.

The advisory comes the same day as the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said they've linked 49 cases to E. coli at Lake Nokomis.