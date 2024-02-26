Burnsville first responder shooting: Other cities step up to help Burnsville

The violent on-duty killing of three Burnsville first responders has left a permanent scar on the hearts and souls of many in the south metro.

"On Feb. 18 our worlds were completely shattered… it was the darkest day in our police and fire department history, and it is still nearly impossible for us to comprehend," Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz said on Monday.

Since the shooting, Burnsville's entire police force has been out on paid leave, while 22 other agencies cover their police shifts.

Ten agencies have also teamed up to cover EMS, and 14 agencies are handling fire services.

"They have stepped up in a time of need to ensure that the city of Burnsville would continue to receive the police, fire, and EMS services that they deserve," Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann said. "Allowing our staff to focus on supporting the families of the fallen and one another."

Meanwhile, in West St. Paul, city council members approved a $30,000 amendment to their budget, to pay for resources needed in Burnsville.

"We are more than happy to do that, because unfortunately, someday we might need assistance for whatever the reason is here in Dakota County, or here in West St. Paul," West St. Paul police chief Brian Sturgeon said. Sturgeon currently has one to two of his 37 officers stationed in Burnsville, working overtime shifts on their days off.

Dakota County law enforcement leaders say Burnsville’s first responders could resume their positions by Friday morning.