First image of a black hole gets a makeover using AI

By Maddie Burakoff
Published 
Air and Space
Associated Press

Fast facts about giant black hole at center of Milky Way

The University of Arizona’s Feryal Ozel called the Milk Way's black hole "the gentle giant in the center of our galaxy" while announcing the new image captured by astronomers during a press conference on May 12, 2022.

NEW YORK - The first image of a black hole captured four years ago revealed a fuzzy, fiery doughnut-shaped object. Now, researchers have used artificial intelligence to give that cosmic beauty shot a touch-up.

The updated picture, published Thursday in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, keeps the original shape, but with a skinnier ring and a sharper resolution.

The image released in 2019 gave a peek at the enormous black hole at the center of the M87 galaxy, 53 million light-years from Earth. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles. It was made using data gathered by a network of radio telescopes around the world, showing swirling light and gas.

But even with many telescopes working together, gaps remained in the data. In the latest study, scientists relied on the same data and used machine learning to fill in the missing pieces.

black-hole-1.jpg

(Left) EHT image of the black hole in the center of M87 based on 2017 data, as reported in Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration in 2019. (Right) Result of reconstructing the image by applying PRIMO to the same data set. (Credit: Medeiros et al. 2023

Expand

The resulting picture looks similar to the original, but with a thinner "doughnut" and a darker center, researchers said.

"For me, it feels like we’re really seeing it for the first time," said lead author Lia Medeiros, an astrophysicist at the Institute for Advanced Study in New Jersey.

RELATED: A sun-like star orbiting closest black hole to Earth

By having a clearer picture, researchers hope to learn more about the black hole’s properties and gravity in future studies. And Medeiros said the team plans to use machine learning on other images of celestial objects, including possibly the black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.