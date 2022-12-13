First-ever New Year’s ‘bobber drop’ to resemble Times Square ball at Midway Saloon

For many a New Year’s Eve Bucket List celebration is seeing the historic "ball drop" at Times Square in New York City.

But for those in St. Paul looking to ring in 2023, the Midway Saloon has announced what it hopes will be the next best thing.

According to its Facebook post, the Midway Saloon in St. Paul will host the first ever ‘bobber drop’ for patrons to ring in the new year.

The outdoor event is snow or shine, and free to attend. Live music will also be part of the festivities.

The bobber drops at midnight exactly.