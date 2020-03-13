First Avenue, other venues postpone all shows as part of effort to slow spread of coronavirus

article

First Avenue and a number of other music venues in the Twin Cities are following the call of lawmakers and postponing shows as government officials up their response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Friday, Governor Tim Walz declared an emergency in Minnesota, calling for large events to cancel as part of an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Walz and health leaders urged event organizers to cancel any gathering that would bring in groups of 250 people or more to cancel. Friday night, First Avenue heeded that call and announced shows at the venue along with events at the 7th Street Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line, the Fitzgerald Theater, and the Palace Theatre are being postponed.

In a statement, the venue writes: "First Avenue encourages fans to create community and memories night after night, year after year. We look forward to opening our doors again for you soon."

The venue says the closure will sadly have an impact on musicians and event staff that depend on concerts to pay their bills.

They are urging fans to donate to the Twin Cities Music Community Trust to help individuals pay bills during this time.