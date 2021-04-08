Firefighters rescue baby trapped in burning home

Firefighters rescued a baby trapped inside a home during a house fire in Verndale, Minnesota, according to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday night around 9:42 p.m. crews responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Brown Street NW.

When officials arrived, they learned a one-year-old girl was still inside. They saw flames coming from an upstairs window where the baby was possibly located. Responders tried several searches, but they couldn't access the area due to the smoke and heat.

Once firefighters from the Verndale and Wadena fire departments arrived, they got into the home through an upstairs window and found the baby. A helicopter eventually took her to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

The mother also suffered burns after attempting to find her daughter during the fire. She received treatment at Tri-County Hospital. The current conditions of the mother and daughter are not known.

The case is still under investigation.