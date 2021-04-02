Firefighters battle brush fire at Veterans Park in Richfield, Minn.

article

Firefighters are working Friday night to knock down a brush fire burning at a park in Richfield, Minnesota.

Crews responded after 9 p.m. for the fire burning off of Highway 62 in Veterans Park. According to the Bloomington Fire Department, crews from their department assisted the Richfield Fire Department with battling the blaze.

Fire crews say the brush fire is contained to the area around a swamp at this time.

It's unclear what sparked the fire, but recent dry conditions, along with winds on Friday, have increased the risk of brush fires, while a Red Flag warning was in effect for much of the state on Friday.