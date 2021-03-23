Fire rips through New York senior-living facility

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a senior-living facility in Rockland County after flames erupted inside the large building early Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene at the Evergreen Court in Spring Valley shows massive flames engulfing the building.

A portion of the large structure had collapsed. It was unclear if anyone was trapped inside.

There are reports of a firefighter suffering a heart attack and being treated at a local hospital.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.