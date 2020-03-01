Fire causes significant damage to Oakdale, Minn. home

article

A Saturday afternoon fire caused significant damage to a family home in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Firefighters were called out for the burning structure around 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found flames coming from the back of the building that extended into the attic. They worked to knock down the fire but they say the damage has left the house unlivable.

Firefighters say the Red Cross is helping the family while crews believe the house may be a complete loss.

No one was hurt during the fire, Oakdale fire officials say.