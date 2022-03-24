Fire at Red Wing HS moves classes to distance learning Thursday

Red Wing High School will move to distance learning Thursday while crews clean up after a fire broke out in the cafeteria Wednesday evening.

Fire officials say the fire started in the ceiling around 8 p.m. Fire crews responded within minutes and were able to contain the fire, extinguishing it about 30 minutes after it started.

The exact cause is unknown, but the school superintendent, who was in the building, said initial reports say a lighting ballast in the lunchroom started the fire.