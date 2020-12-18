Fire at encampment in St. Paul's Kellogg Park spreads to 7 tents

article

A fire at a homeless encampment in St. Paul, Minnesota spread to seven tents early Friday morning.

The St. Paul Fire Department says firefighters responded to a 911 call at 2 a.m. about a fire in the encampment at Kellogg Park. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which had spread to seven tents. No injuries were reported.

Multiple propane tanks and cylinders were found at the scene. Investigators suspect the fire was accidental, started by the use of open flames for heating near easily combustible materials.

The fire remains under investigation.

The fire department has responded to Kellogg Park 17 times for fire emergencies and 75 times for emergency medical calls for service this year.