Fire at duplex in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood believed to be arson

Fire officals in St. Paul, Minnesota are now investigating a fire that occurred early Monday morning at a duplex in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood as arson.

The fire started around 2:20 a.m. on the 200 block of Jenks Avenue.

The St. Paul Fire Department said Tuesday the cause of the fire is “suspected to be incendiary.” Firefighters posted arson rewards signs on the dwelling on Monday.

Firefighters collected evidence from the scene and are working with the St. Paul Police Department to investigate the fire. They posted arson reward signs on the dwelling on Monday.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a duplex on Jenks Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota overnight Monday. (FOX 9)

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.