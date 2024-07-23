Finnegans closing its taproom, but plans collab with Fulton Brewing

Finnegans Brew Co. is closing its Minneapolis taproom next month, but fans of the brewery don't need to worry.

Finnegans will keep making beer

Finnegans says it will close its taproom on August 31 and shift its brewing to Fulton's production facility in Northeast Minneapolis.

The company is partnering with Fulton Brewery to continue offering its popular beers. Starting this fall, Finnegans beers will be available at Fulton's taproom as part of the new "residency".

"We are extremely excited to begin this new chapter for Finnegans in collaboration with Fulton Brewing," said Finnegans founder Jacquie Berglund. "We are honored to be able to produce and soon offer Finnegans at our taproom for fans of both our brands. We see this as a positive evolution for the craft beer scene in Minneapolis."

What's happening to the taproom space?

Finnegans says after its taproom closes, it will transition over to Mosaic – a wedding venue – which shares space in the same building on Fifth Avenue South. The taproom will become a third floor for event space.

Any private events booked by Finnegans after August 31 will be operated by Mosaic.