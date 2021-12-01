Finalists revealed for name of new Minnesota women's soccer team

Minnesota is getting one step closer to having a name for its new women’s soccer club.

Minnesota will be one of eight inaugural franchises in the USL W League, a women’s pre-professional soccer league. Minnesota’s club will be partially community-owned, with supporters having the opportunity to buy shares in the team and decide on the team name.

Community owners narrowed down the name suggestions to three finalists along with their logo designs. Voting is already underway.

The finalists are:

Arctic Minnesota – a nod to the cold weather the state is famous for

Aurora FC – a Northern Lights-inspired logo

Foxfire – the finish translation for the Northern Lights

You have to be an owner to weigh in on the name. More information can be found at mnwoso.com.