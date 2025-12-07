Expand / Collapse search

Hopkins-Tartan basketball game ends early due to fights

Published  December 7, 2025 3:56pm CST
High School Sports
The Brief

    • A basketball game between Hopkins and Tartan ended early on Saturday due to fights.
    • School officials say police responded to clear the gym, and there were no reports of serious injuries as a result of the fights.
    • This isn't the first time a basketball game in Hopkins has been disrupted by fighting. A similar situation broke out in August.

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A basketball game between Hopkins and Tartan at Hopkins High School ended early after fights broke out Saturday night, school officials say.

Fights end Hopkins-Tartan game

Local perspective:

School leaders tell FOX 9 the event was being hosted by Breakdown Sports, which rented out the gym, and wasn't a school-run event.

During the game, the school says a fight broke out between "a few participants," which resulted in the game being ended early and the gym getting cleared.

The backstory:

The district says it requires all renters to have a security plan. As part of Breakdown Sports' plan, there were two on-site police officers at the game who responded to deal with the fighting.

Dig deeper:

School leaders say they aren't aware of any serious injuries stemming from the fights.

Previous Hopkins tournament disrupted

Big picture view:

This isn't the first time a basketball event in Hopkins has been disrupted by fights. Four months ago, police responded to a basketball tournament that was also being hosted by a third party – Strictly Bball – at Hopkins High School. During that incident, officers said the fighting involved a handful of minors and some people were maced during the fracas.

