Hopkins-Tartan basketball game ends early due to fights

The Brief A basketball game between Hopkins and Tartan ended early on Saturday due to fights. School officials say police responded to clear the gym, and there were no reports of serious injuries as a result of the fights. This isn't the first time a basketball game in Hopkins has been disrupted by fighting. A similar situation broke out in August.



A basketball game between Hopkins and Tartan at Hopkins High School ended early after fights broke out Saturday night, school officials say.

Fights end Hopkins-Tartan game

Local perspective:

School leaders tell FOX 9 the event was being hosted by Breakdown Sports, which rented out the gym, and wasn't a school-run event.

During the game, the school says a fight broke out between "a few participants," which resulted in the game being ended early and the gym getting cleared.

The backstory:

The district says it requires all renters to have a security plan. As part of Breakdown Sports' plan, there were two on-site police officers at the game who responded to deal with the fighting.

Dig deeper:

School leaders say they aren't aware of any serious injuries stemming from the fights.

Previous Hopkins tournament disrupted

Big picture view:

This isn't the first time a basketball event in Hopkins has been disrupted by fights. Four months ago, police responded to a basketball tournament that was also being hosted by a third party – Strictly Bball – at Hopkins High School. During that incident, officers said the fighting involved a handful of minors and some people were maced during the fracas.