Hopkins-Tartan basketball game ends early due to fights
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A basketball game between Hopkins and Tartan at Hopkins High School ended early after fights broke out Saturday night, school officials say.
Fights end Hopkins-Tartan game
Local perspective:
School leaders tell FOX 9 the event was being hosted by Breakdown Sports, which rented out the gym, and wasn't a school-run event.
During the game, the school says a fight broke out between "a few participants," which resulted in the game being ended early and the gym getting cleared.
The backstory:
The district says it requires all renters to have a security plan. As part of Breakdown Sports' plan, there were two on-site police officers at the game who responded to deal with the fighting.
Dig deeper:
School leaders say they aren't aware of any serious injuries stemming from the fights.
Previous Hopkins tournament disrupted
Big picture view:
This isn't the first time a basketball event in Hopkins has been disrupted by fights. Four months ago, police responded to a basketball tournament that was also being hosted by a third party – Strictly Bball – at Hopkins High School. During that incident, officers said the fighting involved a handful of minors and some people were maced during the fracas.