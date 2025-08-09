Fight breaks out during basketball tournament at Hopkins High School

The Brief A fight broke out at Hopkins High School during a basketball tournament hosted by Strictly BBall. Police say the fight involved a "handful" of minors and a large crowd. Some of the minors were maced by others in the fight and were treated by paramedics.



A fight broke out during a basketball tournament at Hopkins High School Saturday evening.

Fight at Hopkins High School

What we know:

According to Minnetonka police, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a large fight at Hopkins High School, which is located in Minnetonka.

Police say the fight involved a "handful" of minors and a large crowd during a basketball tournament being held at the school.

There was initially a report of shots fired, but no evidence of that was found, authorities said.

Some minors were sprayed with mace by other minors during the fight, and had to be treated at the scene.

A spokesperson with Hopkins Public Schools says the basketball tournament was being hosted by Strictly BBall, who was renting the school. Hopkins High School was not affiliated with the event.

Minnetonka police are monitoring the area overnight.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led up to the fight.

Police did not say if any arrests were made.