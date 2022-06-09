Fergus Falls man drowns after jumping off pontoon in Detroit Lakes

A man drowned in Detroit Lakes Wednesday after jumping off a pontoon and not resurfacing, despite efforts to reach him by friends.

At around 5:39 p.m. the Becker County Sheriff's Office received a report that a man had jumped off a pontoon on Detroit Lake, but had not resurfaced.

An extensive search ensued with several different agencies and private citizens assisting ensued, when at approximately 8:48 p.m. the victim – later identified as Jette Kriston Frandson, 20, of Fergus Falls – was located. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, people on the pontoon stated they were together when Frandson jumped into the water. The wind began to push the pontoon away from Frandson, who began to struggle.

All three friends said they jumped into the water at separate times to rescue Frandson, but were unsuccessful. Frandson was not wearing a life preserver.

In 2021, the Minnesota Department of Natural reported 18 boating fatalities in Minnesota.