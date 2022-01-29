Federal teams deployed to assist Minneapolis hospital amid COVID-19 caseload

article

While it appears the omicron peak has passed in Minnesota, hospitals are still dealing with an influx of COVID-19 patients.

Hospitalizations from the virus remain high, even as ICU patients start to dwindle across Minnesota. And as staffing issues linger at hospitals, Governor Walz announced on Friday that federal support teams had been assigned to Abbott's Northwestern, bringing in 200 nurses and respiratory therapists for support.

The federal medical crew is the fourth dispatched to Minnesota to help short-staffed hospitals.

"The Omicron variant has been incredibly difficult for our hospitals, who are treating a surge of patients while dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks among their employees," said Governor Walz in a provided statement. "They asked for help, and we are providing it by bringing in more short-term emergency personnel to relieve our exhausted hospital staff. My deepest gratitude goes out to Minnesota’s hard-working doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who are persevering through unprecedented circumstances to treat their patients."