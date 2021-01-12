Faulty equipment blamed for Monday's 911 outage in SE Minnesota

article

State officials say a 911 outage affecting eight Minnesota counties Monday afternoon and evening was due to a faulty piece of equipment in Green Bay, Wis.

Between 12:56 p.m. and 8:08 p.m. Monday night, the southeastern Minnesota counties of Dodge, Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona all saw issues with 911 dispatch services. Callers could speak to the dispatcher and could hear the dispatchers speak, but the dispatchers could not hear the callers.

According to Lumen Technologies (the new brand name for CenturyLink), which operates the state of Minnesota’s 911 services, a bad card that supports a large national fiber in Green Bay is to blame for the issue.

Engineers fixed the problem by rebooting the equipment.

Lumen Technologies is investigating the incident.