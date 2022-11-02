Father arrested after Apple Valley Amber Alert charged with kidnapping

The father who prompted an Amber Alert after abducting his son in Apple Valley is now facing criminal charges for kidnapping.

Shannon Dawayne Ingram II was charged Tuesday in the multi-county search that started after he took his son, who he doesn't have custody of, from the child's mother.

In a set of charges, police say Ingram was served an order of protection, preventing him from having contact with his child's mother and both of his children, ages 2 and 5.

Police say Ingram challenged the court order but was rejected. But, on Sunday evening, police were called out to a home in Apple Valley for the reported kidnapping.

At the home, the child's mother told police Ingram had taken her 2-year-old son and had attempted to the 5-year-old child. Police say the mother told officers she was worried she was "never going to see [her son] again."

The mother told officers Ingram had said "I just want my kids" before driving off with his son. The mother suspected he might go to his mother's home in St. Paul, where police did later find his vehicle.

Ultimately, police say they were able to find Ingram and the child by tracking his cell phone around 3 a.m. Monday morning. He is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of violation of an order of protection.