Father of 9/11 hero Tom Burnett Jr. dies at 93

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
20
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 2:42 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
from THU 11:20 AM CDT until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:58 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:12 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:23 PM CDT until SAT 3:45 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Rock County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County

Father of 9/11 hero Tom Burnett Jr. dies at 93

By
Published 
Updated April 13, 2023 3:31PM
University of Minnesota
FOX 9

Father of 9/11 hero Tom Burnett Jr. dies at 93

Tom Burnett, Sr., a longtime Richfield Public Schools teacher and father of 9/11 hero Tom Burnett, Jr., passed away in February at the age of 93. Those across Minnesota and the world knew him as an outspoken champion for justice and a central figure in the fight against terrorism following 9/11.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tom Burnett, Sr., a longtime Richfield Public Schools teacher and father of 9/11 hero Tom Burnett, Jr., passed away in February at the age of 93. Those across Minnesota and the world knew him as an outspoken champion for justice and a central figure in the fight against terrorism following 9/11.

But Martha Pettee knew him first as "Dad".

For three decades, Burnett Sr. taught English and ESL in Richfield Public Schools. But on September 11, 2001, his life was upended by the death of his beloved son, Tom Burnett Jr.

Tom Jr. helped prevent the hijacked United 93 flight from reaching its destination in Washington DC, saving countless lives.

"Any parent losing a child... it's horrendous. They aren't supposed to go before you do and this was a huge global event, so it was super difficult to just comprehend all of that," said Pettee.

In 2002, Tom Sr. became the lead plaintiff for the victims of 9/11 in a $3 trillion lawsuit against Sudan and Saudi Arabia, claiming they bankrolled Al-Queda and allowed the attacks to take place.

He also helped establish the Tom Burnett Leadership Program and scholarships at the University of Minnesota, where his son was a graduate. On Wednesday night, the next generation gathered at the U, continuing to live out the legacy of Tom Jr.

The program helps students learn about citizenship and how to be leaders in their fields, things Tom Sr. believed were critical to fighting terror in our world.

"Like any father wanting to carry on his legacy in a meaningful way, the truth was really important to him and what Tom's memories meant...and that's why this program is so important," said Devin O'Brien, grandson of Tom Sr.

Tom Sr. is survived by his two daughters, Martha and Mary Margaret, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.