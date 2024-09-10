Shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood leaves 1 dead

article

The Brief St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue East. One person has died as a result of the shooting. The victim's name has not yet been released. Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.



One person was shot and killed in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

What we know

The St. Paul Police Department posted on X that the shooting happened on the 1300 block of Marland Avenue East.

One person has died as a result of the shooting, and officers remain on the scene, according to the social media post.

What we don't know

Police have not shared further circumstances of the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

Additional information is expected to be released later this afternoon, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.