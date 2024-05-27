Fatal shooting in north Minneapolis neighborhood leads to charges

article

A 22-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting earlier this month in a north Minneapolis neighborhood.

Hennepin County prosecutors charged 22-year-old Michael Tiwain Garrett, of Minneapolis, on Friday with one count each of second-degree murder with intent and being an illegible person in possession of a firearm in connection to the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Di’Jon Chase Legore-Banks.

According to court records, Minneapolis police responded to a shooting on May 16 near the 1100 block of Morgan Avenue North. At the scene, they located Legore-Banks, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Charges say Legore-Banks was shot eight times in the head, chest, torso, and legs. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his death as a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Charges claim that before the shooting, two women got into a fight over finances, and several other people joined in. Legore-Banks approached one of the women and said something to her when Garrett allegedly got out of his car and began walking toward him while shooting.

Garrett then fled the scene, and he is believed to have left Minnesota, according to the complaint.

During the investigation, law enforcement recovered videos of the incident, including a Facebook live video allegedly showing Garrett walking toward the victim while pointing a gun. Another allegedly showed Garrett watching the altercation in his vehicle from a distance prior to the shooting.

While the criminal complaint did not provide a motive for the shooting, law enforcement said a witness identified Garrett as the son of one of the women initially involved in the fight.

According to court records, Garrett was prohibited from owning a firearm because of an adjudication for first-degree burglary while he was a juvenile.

Garrett was charged via warrant and is currently not in custody.