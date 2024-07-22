Northern Minnesota crash leaves 1 pedestrian dead, another injured

article

A crash in Itasca County left one pedestrian dead and another injured early Monday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Here's what we know

The crash happened at approximately 1:25 a.m. on southbound Highway 169 at Milepost 309 in Coleraine, approximately 25 miles southwest of Hibbing, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the driver of a Chevy Monte Carlo was traveling in the left lane of Highway 169 when they struck two pedestrians walking in the southbound lane.

One of the pedestrians was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth for their injuries. The other pedestrian died from their injuries.

Here's what we don’t know

The crash report did not provide details about the pedestrians, the vehicle involved, or further circumstances of the crash.

The information on the crash report is listed as incomplete.