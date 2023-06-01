Fatal crash on Highway 25 in Wright County

article

At least one person was killed in a crash on Highway 25 in Wright County Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report said the incident occurred at 9:52 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and Catlin Street in Buffalo, Minnesota. The driver of a Chrysler Crossfire was traveling westbound on Caitlin Street and collided with a Buick Envision traveling northbound on Highway 25.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a fatal crash. However, they have not disclosed information regarding the victim or confirmed whether any injuries were reported. The Chrysler was occupied by an 88-year-old driver. The Buick was occupied by a 63-year-old driver and 53-year-old passenger.

The Minnesota State Patrol is expected to release additional information on the crash.