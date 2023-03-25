Fatal crash involving semi-truck on Highway 63 in Olmsted County

article

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a fatal crash on Highway 63 late Friday morning.

The preliminary crash report states a semi-truck and pickup truck collided at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road 21 just before 11:30 a.m. in Farmington Township.

A third vehicle on Highway 63 was hit by debris from when the other vehicles collided, but it was not involved in the crash. The highway was closed for a period of time due to the incident, according to MnDOT.

The state patrol confirmed the crash was fatal. It’s unknown if any injuries were reported.

The semi-truck driver is listed as a 17-year-old male from Lake City. The driver of the pickup truck was an 83-year-old man from Plainview. The preliminary crash report states the airbags did not deploy in the three vehicles.

The state patrol is expected to release additional information on the crash.

This is a developing story.