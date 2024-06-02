1 dead, 1 injured from I-694 crash in Oakdale, both drivers believed to be intoxicated

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is investigating a fatal alcohol-involved crash that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized on Sunday morning.

MSP says that Cody Gerald Heidenreich, 22, of Maplewood, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A 22-year-old woman in the vehicle with Heidenreich was taken to the hospital for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. The woman was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

MSP reports the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash, a 52-year-old man from St. Paul, was not injured.

Both drivers are believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The crash report states that a Nissan Cube, driven by Heidenreich, was southbound on I-694 just south of 10th Street in Oakdale when it stopped in the center lane.

The Nissan was then struck from behind by a Cadillac Escalade around 5:55 a.m.

The crash sent the Nissan into the right-side ditch before it struck a light pole, according to the MSP crash report.

The crash also closed the southbound lanes until about 8:45 a.m.