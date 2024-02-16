Fatal multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed I-694 in Arden Hills

article

A fatal multi-vehicle crash temporarily closed Interstate 694 on Friday morning, and officials believe alcohol to be involved in the collision.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 8:45 a.m. a 31-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Equinox westbound on I-694 in the right lane approaching Snelling Avenue. The driver swerved from the right lane to the left shoulder, then over corrected and spun out.

Authorities say a 76-year-old man, driving a Chevrolet Malibu, was merging onto westbound 694 from Snelling Avenue, when the Equinox spun out, crossed the ditch on the right and collided with the Malibu, causing it to go sideways into the left lane of 694. The Malibu was then hit broadside by a semi-truck.

State patrol confirmed that the crash was fatal, but has not released details on the fatalities. Authorities did say that the driver of the Equinox, who they believe had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, and the driver of the semi-truck were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.