Car crashes into semi-tanker with fuel, 1 dead in Polk County

One person is dead after a car crashed into a semi-tanker truck carrying diesel fuel in Polk County, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, around 4:55 p.m., authorities received a 911 call reporting a crash at the intersection of State Highway 63 and 60th Avenue, north of the Village of Clear Lake.

A car was carrying three people while traveling westbound on 60th Avenue, when police believe it failed to stop for a stop sign and crashed into a semi-tanker truck traveling northbound on Highway 63.

The driver of the car was taken by air ambulance from the scene and later died at the hospital, the sheriff said. One passenger is in critical condition, and the other is stable.

The tanker containing diesel fuel and gasoline overturned in the west ditch. The driver was not seriously injured.

Responding fire departments were able to contain the leak from the tanker, closing the highway overnight to pump the fuel out of its tank.

The name of the fatal victim will be released at a later date.